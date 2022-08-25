Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.