Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

