Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

