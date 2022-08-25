Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

