Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

