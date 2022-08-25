Profund Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

