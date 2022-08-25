Profund Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:DOC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.
