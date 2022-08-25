Profund Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,251,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 172,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

