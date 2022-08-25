Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 373,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 392.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $412.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.67.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

