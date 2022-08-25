Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

