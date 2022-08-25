Profund Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.