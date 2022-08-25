Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LUMN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

