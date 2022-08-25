Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $56.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $294,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.