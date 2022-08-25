ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

