ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $15,922,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $209.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average of $252.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.64.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

