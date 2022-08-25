PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 613 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

