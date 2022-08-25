PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

