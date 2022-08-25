Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

