Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Paul Pindar Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 1,000,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($205,413.24).

Paul Pindar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Paul Pindar bought 242,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £41,140 ($49,710.00).

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

PURP opened at GBX 18.15 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £55.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.40 ($0.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Purplebricks Group

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

