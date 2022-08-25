Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Boosted by Analyst

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

