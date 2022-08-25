Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

