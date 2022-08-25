Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $320,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,401 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

AVY stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

