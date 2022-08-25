Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 190,602 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RLX Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 111,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

