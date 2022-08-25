Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$35.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$26.03 and a 52-week high of C$32.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

