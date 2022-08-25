Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $105,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
RPD stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rapid7 Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
