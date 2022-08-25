RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 3.2%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The company has a market cap of $870.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

