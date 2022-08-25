Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Pool worth $39,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.78 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day moving average of $405.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

