Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $257.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock valued at $392,658,567. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

