Raymond James & Associates Sells 64,343 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 48,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

