Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

