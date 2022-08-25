Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.