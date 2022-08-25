Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 237,225 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 302.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,862,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $105.63 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.10.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.