Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.09 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

