Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $32.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

