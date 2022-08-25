Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVOG opened at $180.80 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.79 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23.

