Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.82 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $711.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

