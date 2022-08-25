Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.