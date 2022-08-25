Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $37.17 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $37,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

