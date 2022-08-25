Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $38,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

