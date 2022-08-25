Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

