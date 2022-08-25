Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $39,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.