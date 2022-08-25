Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

