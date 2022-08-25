Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

