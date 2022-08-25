Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 126,008 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

