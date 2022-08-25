Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,734 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

