Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,370 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

