Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 36,823 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $38,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

