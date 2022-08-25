Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 46,737 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

