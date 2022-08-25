Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 71,120 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 310,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 924,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

