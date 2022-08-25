Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

